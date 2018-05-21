Duchess of Sussex offers insight into her new role

Posted On Mon. May 21st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — Meghan Markle has offered a glimpse of how she sees her new role as the Duchess of Sussex in a biography posted on the royal website hours after the former actress married Britain’s Prince Harry.

The newly minted duchess’ biography highlights her focus on social issues and notes that she campaigned successfully at age 11 to have a company change the sexist language it used to sell dishwashing soap.

The page quotes her as saying: “I am proud to be a woman and a feminist.”

The biography does not mention of the seven years she spent playing Rachel Zane in the U.S. television drama “Suits.”

Prince Harry and his bride were named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they were married Saturday at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company