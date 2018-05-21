Crane topples near Phoenix airport, 1 person unaccounted for

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Mon. May 21st, 2018
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a construction worker is unaccounted for after a crane toppled onto its side near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The crane fell over about 9:30 a.m. Monday during construction for the Sky Train guideway system.

Airport operations aren’t affected by the accident.

Phoenix Fire Department officials have not released the name of the construction worker.

They say because the crane is on its side and the trench being worked on is unstable, it will take firefighters considerable time to determine if it will be a rescue or recovery operation.

