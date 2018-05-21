MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

2 indicted in case of Louisiana teen found dead in swamp

Posted On Mon. May 21st, 2018
MAUREPAS, La. (AP) — Two people have been indicted in connection to the death of a Louisiana teen whose body was found in a swamp.

The Advocate reported Monday that 36-year-old John Cowart and 33-year-old Justin Scivicque were indicted on charges related to 19-year-old Emily Rodgers’ death. The news outlet cites District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office as saying that Cowart was indicted on a second-degree-murder charge. It says Scivicque was indicted on a charge of obstruction of justice.

Rodgers was reported missing Feb. 9. Her body was found days later. Conflicting accounts of those close to the case caused police to suspect foul play. Authorities say an autopsy shows Rodgers died from blunt-force injuries.

The newspaper reported 28-year-old Derek Williford was indicted earlier, as an accessory to second-degree murder. Williford has pleaded not guilty.

This story has been corrected to credit The Advocate rather than AL.com.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

