USS Manchester to be commissioned soon

Posted On Sun. May 20th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A U.S. Navy combat ship named for New Hampshire’s largest city will be commissioned soon.

The commissioning ceremony for the USS Manchester is scheduled for May 26 at the New Hampshire State Pier in Portsmouth.

The ship, which was built in Alabama, was christened and launched in 2016. The commissioning ceremony will mark its official acceptance as a unit of the operating forces of the U.S. Navy.

The last vessel commissioned in Portsmouth was the USS New Hampshire submarine in 2008.

Manchester is the second U.S. warship named after the city. The first USS Manchester was commissioned in 1946. It operated primarily in the Pacific ocean and saw action during the Korean War.

