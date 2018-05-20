Ticket sold in New Jersey wins Powerball jackpot

Posted On Sun. May 20th, 2018
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Lottery officials say a single ticket sold at a New Jersey grocery store won the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $315.3 million.

The New Jersey Lottery says the winning ticket for Saturday night’s drawing was sold at a Shoprite in Hackensack, Bergen County. The ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot, which has a $183.2 million cash value.

Acting Executive Director John White says officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the winning ticket, make a copy of both sides and put it in a safe place, and then contact lottery headquarters.

White notes that the Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in New Jersey in March.

The winning numbers in the May 19 drawing were 3, 6, 9, 17, 56 and Powerball 25. The Power Play multiplier was 3.

