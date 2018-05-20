The Latest: Clarkson calls for change at Billboard Awards

Posted On Sun. May 20th, 2018
The Latest on the Billboard Music Awards (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Kelly Clarkson tearfully called for a moment of change, instead of a moment of silence for the victims of a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, at the opening of the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

The awards show host, who is from Texas, said as she held back tears that moments of silence are not working, but “why don’t we change what’s happening”

Ariana Grande then started the Billboard Music Awards with a performance of her new single “No Tears Left To Cry,” in all black with a platinum blonde ponytail.

3:38 a.m.

After celebrating her 52nd birthday and the 25th anniversary of her groundbreaking “janet.” album, Janet Jackson will be capping off an epic week with her first televised performance in nine years at the Billboard Music Awards.

Jackson will also receive the Icon Award on Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where today’s hitmakers will also hit the stage, from Ariana Grande to John Legend.

The show will air live on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern. Others set to take the stage include BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Kesha and Salt-N-Pepa.

Kelly Clarkson will host the three-hour awards show. Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran tie for the most nominations with 15 each.

