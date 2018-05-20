Sudan protests Egyptian serial about terrorists

Posted On Sun. May 20th, 2018
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan has summoned Egypt’s ambassador to complain about a TV series that portrays Egyptian terrorists living in the neighboring country.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry said late Saturday that the Ramadan serial, titled “Abu Omar al-Masry,” is “insulting to Egyptians living in Sudan.” It urged Egypt to “stop attempts at disturbing the interests of the two countries.”

Khartoum appears to have been angered by the idea that Egyptian militants would find refuge in Sudan. Osama bin Laden and other extremists were based in Sudan in the mid-1990s.

Relations have been strained over the past year by Khartoum’s revival of a longstanding border dispute and its perceived support for Ethiopia, which is building a massive upstream dam on the Nile that Egypt fears will cut into its share of the river.

