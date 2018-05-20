Pope Francis to create 14 new cardinals in June

Posted On Sun. May 20th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has announced that he will make 14 new cardinals next month, among them his chief aide for helping homeless people.

In a surprise announcement to pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter’s Square Sunday, Francis said he will raise the 14 to the rank of cardinal in a ceremony on June 29. They include Monsignor Konrad Krajewski, who is known for taking homeless people in Rome on excursions and distributing sleeping bags to the needy during cold spells. The choice highlights this papacy’s priority in helping those on society’s margins.

Other cardinal red hats will go to the head of the Vatican office on doctrinal orthodoxy and another top Holy See official, and prelates in Osaka, Japan, and L’Aquila, Italy, which is still trying to rebuild after a 2009 earthquake.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company