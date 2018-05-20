Patricia Morison, Broadway and Hollywood star, dies at 103

Posted On Sun. May 20th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadway and Hollywood star Patricia Morison has died at age 103.

Publicist Harlan Boll says Morison died of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Morison acted in films alongside Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn, originated the role of an overemotional diva in the Broadway musical “Kiss Me, Kate” and starred on stage opposite Yul Brynner in “The King and I.”

She was often cast as the femme fatale or villain, including the mastermind in 1946’s “Dressed to Kill” who sparred with Sherlock Holmes, played by Basil Rathbone.

Her other films included “Danger Woman” and “Tarzan and the Huntress.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company