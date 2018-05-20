Montenegro’s president talks of EU aims during inauguration

Posted On Sun. May 20th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s new president has promised to boost democratic freedoms and to fight corruption in the small Balkan nation seeking European Union membership.

Milo Djukanovic said in his inaugural speech on Sunday that Montenegro is a front-runner for EU integration, but more must be done to achieve European standards for the country’s citizens.

Djukanovic also warned during his inauguration in the historic capital of Cetinje that the future of Balkan countries in the EU is “blurred” by the bloc’s internal and global problems.

Djukanovic’s Democratic Party of Socialists has ruled Montenegro since the early 1990s, taking the country to independence from the much larger Serbia in 2006. Last year, Montenegro defied traditional ally Russia by joining NATO.

Critics have accused Djukanovic of a poor democratic record and rampant corruption.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company