International military company to be based in New Hampshire

Posted On Sun. May 20th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A multinational company that develops and builds equipment for military use worldwide is choosing Portsmouth, New Hampshire, as its U.S. headquarters.

Revision Military will be opening its offices at Pease International Tradeport.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says the move proves that New Hampshire’s business climate is improving.

The company’s CEO says it will be looking to hire dozens of engineers, technicians, manufacturing experts and program managers in the area. The company employs over 400 people and has locations across the globe.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company