Ebola deaths rise to 26, says Congo health ministry

Posted On Sun. May 20th, 2018
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s health ministry says there is one new death from Ebola, bringing to 26 the number of deaths from the deadly outbreak in Equateur province in the country’s northwest.

In a statement the health ministry said four new cases have been confirmed as Ebola. A total of 46 cases of hemorrhagic fever have been reported in the region, including 21 confirmed cases of Ebola, 21 probable and four suspected.

Congo President Joseph Kabila chaired a Cabinet meeting on Saturday about the Ebola situation in Equateur province. The meeting decided to increase its contribution to the emergency response which now amounts to more than $4 million. The Cabinet endorsed the decision to introduce free health care in the affected areas and to provide care to all Ebola victims and their relatives.

