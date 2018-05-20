Cubans mourn plane crash dead, officials ID 20 bodies

Posted On Sun. May 20th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

HAVANA (AP) — At morgues and in church services, Cubans are mourning loved ones who died in the country’s worst air disaster in three decades.

Island authorities say they have identified 20 bodies and recovered all human remains from the field next to Havana’s international airport where a passenger jet crashed Friday, killing 110 people.

Maidi Charchabal’s son Daniel Terrero would have turned 22 years old Sunday. She wept at Havana’s Institute of Legal Medicine as she waited for experts to complete their identification of his body.

Charchabal said she hoped to receive Daniel’s body so she could “be able to be with him on his birthday.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company