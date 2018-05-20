5 teens involved in fatal crash were high school students

Posted On Sun. May 20th, 2018
EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — Police have identified teenagers killed in a Massachusetts car crash as local high school students.

The five teens, all males, were traveling in one car in East Bridgewater when it crashed into a tree shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police responded to the scene to find a rolled over sedan, and 17-year-old Christopher Desir of Brockton, 17-year-old Eric Sarblah and 16-year-old Nick Joyce inside deceased.

Seventeen-year-old David Bell of Stoughton died of his injuries en route to Brockton Hospital.

The district attorney’s office said the 17-year-old driver is being treated at Boston Medical Center. His name is not being released.

In a press release from Stoughton High School, principal Juliette Muller extended her sympathies to the families of the teens and announced their attendance at the school.

Police said the crash is an ongoing investigation. East Bridgewater is 45 minutes southeast of Boston.

