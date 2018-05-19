Wife of Malaysia’s ex-leader slams ‘public trial’ of family

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has slammed police raids on their properties, saying they appeared targeted at vilifying the family to provoke public anger.

In her first statement since Najib’s long-ruling coalition was ousted in May 9 elections, Rosmah Mansor said Saturday that authorities conducting a corruption and money-laundering investigation should avoid a “premature public trial” of her family.

Thousands of Malaysians followed a livestream on social media of Thursday night’s raid at a Kuala Lumpur condominium, where police confiscated 284 boxes containing Hermes Birkin handbags and 72 suitcases filled with cash, jewelry and other valuable items.

Rosmah said the family will cooperate in the investigation into the 1MDB state investment fund, but that authorities should not “be feeding social media trolls.”

