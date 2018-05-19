Trump plans aggressive role in midterms, but is he welcome?

NEW YORK (AP) — He is the Republican Party’s most powerful political weapon. Yet as the GOP fights to defend its delicate House and Senate majorities, President Donald Trump is not welcome everywhere.

Some Republican candidates fear that the unscripted and relatively unpopular president could do more harm than good should he campaign on their behalf.

The current White House strategy calls for Trump to focus on fundraising and campaigning in states key to control of the Senate, including Indiana, Montana, Tennessee, North Dakota, Missouri, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

That’s according to a person familiar with the president’s strategy who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning.

Closer to Election Day, Trump is expected to shift his focus to rallies designed to bolster get-out-the-vote efforts.

