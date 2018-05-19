MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

The Latest: Survivor in fatal cougar attack alert, talking

Posted On Sat. May 19th, 2018
NORTH BEND, Wash. (AP) — The Latest on a fatal cougar attack in Washington state (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

A man who was injured by a cougar while riding a mountain bike in Washington state is in serious condition at a Seattle hospital.

Harborview Medical Center said in a statement Saturday the 31-year-old man was alert and talking in the emergency department.

King County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott says another man was killed in the morning attack in the foothills near North Bend.

His body was still being removed from the scene.

Abbott says the cougar ran into the woods and officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Game are trying to track it.

North Bend is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Seattle.

12:55 p.m.

One person is dead and another has been injured in a cougar attack in Washington state.

King County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said Saturday the two people were on a mountain bike ride in North Bend when the attack occurred.

Abbott says the cougar ran into the woods and officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Game are trying to track it.

North Bend is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Seattle. The injured victim was transported to a hospital there with unspecified injuries.

Abbott says the body of the other victim has not yet been removed from the site.

No further details were immediately available.

