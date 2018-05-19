The Latest: Royal fans swarm trains to get to wedding

WINDSOR, England (AP) — The Latest on the royal wedding (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Royal watchers have swarmed the first trains from London to Windsor as they headed for the wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.

At the station in Slough, the changing point for travelers from London, revelers found sign boards reading “All aboard the royal wedding special to Harry & Meghan Central.”

Many of those on the standing room only trains were Americans, including Christine Clancy from Virginia.

Clancy says she’s “always been a royal fan — not an extreme one — I just love British history and love the royals. I just wanted to be part of the wedding celebration.”

Irene Bowdry, a lawyer from California, booked her trip with four friends as soon as the date was announced. She said “an American in the royal family, isn’t that so exciting?”

___

8:20 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth II has conferred a dukedom on Prince Harry — making him the Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

The new title will mean that when Harry marries American actress Meghan Markle later Saturday in Windsor, she will become the Duchess of Sussex.

The secondary titles are for use in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The monarch similarly bestowed titles on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge before their wedding in 2011.

___

8 a.m.

Thousands of people are on the streets outside Windsor Castle after many of them camped overnight to grab the best spots to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day.

It was the fourth night sleeping rough for Canadian royal-watcher Bernadette Christie, who says it will be well worth it if she sees the royal couple pass by in their state carriage.

Christie says, “I’m freezing cold, my back is sore, and I just want to go to bed.”

But she is unrepentant. She says “I’m here for that ten seconds when the coach comes around the corner.”

Police and security marshals are out in force to ensure the safety of the tens of thousands of people expected to converge on Windsor during the day.

___

5 a.m.

The big day is finally here: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to wed at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

It all started with a blind date two years ago that went very, very well.

That has turned into a global mega-event Saturday that is helping reshape the British monarchy and will be watched by tens of millions of TV viewers around the world.

