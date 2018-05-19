MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Rikers Island inmates get a taste of ancient Greece

Posted On Sat. May 19th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Some inmates at New York City’s biggest jail got a taste of ancient Greece this weekend.

A theater company went to Rikers Island on Saturday to perform skits from plays by Sophocles that deal with wounded, traumatized warriors and how they deal with other people off the battleground. It was a perfect fit for the New York audience behind bars — about 20 military veterans living in a new jail unit where even the correction officers are veterans.

Bryan Doerries (DOUGH’-rees), head of the Theater of War company that presented the Greek tragedies, then invited the imprisoned veterans to discuss their personal stories.

The Department of Correction’s Senior Deputy Commissioner Timothy Farrell says officials are trying to give these veterans charged with non-violent crimes “a sense of camaraderie.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company