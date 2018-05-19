Restive Kashmir shuts to protest Indian PM Modi’s visit

Posted On Sat. May 19th, 2018
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Shops, businesses and schools are shut in Indian-controlled Kashmir to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s daylong visit to the disputed region.

Officials say Modi arrived on Saturday to review development work and inaugurate road projects.

Separatists groups who challenge India’s sovereignty over Kashmir called for a daylong strike and a march to the commercial hub and main city of Srinagar to protest Modi’s visit.

Government forces have warned residents to stay home in downtown Srinagar to foil protests against Indian rule.

India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in its entirety.

Rebels have been fighting Indian rule since 1989, demanding Indian-controlled Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

