Oprah to Idris: Celebrities spice up royal wedding

Posted On Sat. May 19th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Oprah Winfrey seemed a tad confused about her seating assignment. Serena Williams documented her journey to St. George’s Chapel on Instagram. Idris Elba smiled broadly as he escorted his fiancee, model Sabrina Dhowre, who wore the obligatory hat.

They were among a slew of celebrities among the 600 guests Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited to their wedding ceremony on Saturday, an event from which politicians were excluded.

Several of Markle’s former co-stars on the USA Network paralegal drama “Suits” Among them were Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, Abigail Spencer, Rick Hoffman and Markle’s on-screen hubby, Patrick J. Adams. “Pretty Little Liars” star Troian Bellisario, Adams’ wife, was his plus-one.

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, a friend of the bride’s, strutted into the chapel in a light heather grey Vivienne Westwood pencil skirt and matching jacket with an asymmetric collar.

Tennis star Williams, accompanied by her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, chose a blush, long-sleeve silk drape dress by Atelier Versace to go with her fascinator in pale pink, a hue also favored by Winfrey and others for the royal wedding.

Elton John, looking dapper in tails, did double-duty as a wedding guest and a performer at the luncheon reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. He sported pink eyeglasses as he arrived with husband David Furnish.

John was a close friend of the groom’s late mother, Princess Diana, and played his hit “Candle in the Wind” at her 1997 funeral. Kensington Palace did not disclose which songs he chose for the wedding.

George and Amal Clooney, James Corden and David and Victoria Beckham also watched the nuptials on the grounds of Windsor Castle — Ms. Clooney in a bright yellow Stella McCartney dress and matching hat. It seemed her hubby walked just slowly enough to keep her out of peril in her heels on the castle’s menacing cobblestones.

British singer James Blunt was in traditional tails, while Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras went for a double-breasted blue suit. He didn’t forget the pocket square.

Actress Carey Mulligan shined in an all-over yellow floral print dress with a high neck and short sleeves from Erden. She was accompanied by husband Marcus Mumford of the Mumford & Sons band.

Joss Stone was also on hand, prompting BBC commenters to note the singer, often barefoot on stage, wore shoes.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company