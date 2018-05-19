Missing Virgin Mary statue found 2 years after disappearance

Posted On Sat. May 19th, 2018
By :
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (AP) — A missing statue of the Virgin Mary stolen from a Vermont nativity scene more than two years ago has been found unharmed and returned to its owner.

The statue was stolen from Lyndonville in January 2016 and it was recently discovered in an apartment house storage area by Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris acting on a tip. It was returned to the Lyndon Ecumenical Council.

The Caledonian Record reports Municipal Administrator Justin Smith recognized the missing statue in photos of the building’s interior taken by the town health officer during an inspection.

Police say mostly college students live in the building and it will be impossible to determine how it got there.

A statue of the baby Jesus that was stolen at the same time remains missing.

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com

