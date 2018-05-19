Hilary Clinton to give Class Day address at Yale

Posted On Sat. May 19th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Hillary Clinton is returning to Yale University, where she received a law degree, to give this year’s Class Day speech.

Class Day is celebrated at Yale on Sunday the day before degrees are handed out. It includes the awarding of academic, artistic, and athletic prizes and the major address of commencement weekend.

It also includes such traditions as the planting of the class ivy, awarding top academic and athletic prizes to students, and the singing of Yale’s, “Bright College Years,” while waving a white handkerchief.

The former first lady, secretary of state, New York senator and 2016 Democratic nominee for president, graduated from Yale Law School in 1973. It was where she met her husband. Yale has not said if former President Bill Clinton will attend his wife’s speech.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company