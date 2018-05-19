Georgia GOP primary race centers on guns and immigration

Posted On Sat. May 19th, 2018
ATLANTA (AP) — Never mind cutting taxes and creating jobs. The five GOP candidates for Georgia governor are battling over who loves guns the most, who would prove toughest on people in the country illegally, and who would best support President Donald Trump.

The major candidates include statewide officeholders, former lawmakers and businessmen. They have similar policy goals on those issues but are locked in a battle over each other’s records as they try to win over conservative voters.

If no candidate on Election Day this Tuesday receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the two with the most votes will advance to a runoff July 24.

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle has maintained a steady lead in public polling. But the race is tight for the No. 2 spot and possible runoff.

