MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Florida judge tosses charges in fraternity pledge’s death

Posted On Sat. May 19th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge is dismissing felony hazing charges against four men in the death of a university student.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that Circuit Judge Martin Fitzpatrick ruled Friday that prosecutors have not shown clearly how the actions of the four men were connected to the death of fraternity pledge and Florida State University student Andrew Coffey.

Three of the men still have misdemeanor charges pending against them.

State Attorney Jack Campbell is appealing, saying he hopes the appeals court will provide clarity on the state’s felony hazing law.

Coffey, 20, died of alcohol poisoning last November at an off-campus party put on by the now shuttered Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. Investigators say he was coerced to drink an entire bottle of bourbon.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company