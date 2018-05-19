Detained Saudi women driving campaigners branded traitors

Posted On Sat. May 19th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Seven people in Saudi Arabia, including four prominent women’s rights activists who campaigned for the right to drive, are being accused by state security of working with “foreign entities.”

Pro-government media outlets have splashed their photos online and on newspapers, accusing them of betrayal and of being traitors.

The stunning arrests come before Saudi Arabia is set to lift the world’s only ban on women driving next month.

The Interior Ministry late Saturday did not name those arrested, but said the group is being investigated for communicating with “foreign entities” and providing money to foreign circles with the aim of destabilizing the kingdom.

Pro-government media have published the names of those detained, which include Loujain al-Hathloul and Aziza al-Yousef. Both are outspoken and well-known activists who’ve pushed for greater women’s rights.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company