Colombia ex-rebel halts hunger strike as extradition lingers

Posted On Sat. May 19th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A former rebel ideologue is suspending a 41-day hunger strike after Colombia’s special peace tribunal cast doubt on his extradition to the U.S. on drug charges.

A member of the political party started by the disbanded Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia read Saturday a handwritten letter by Seuxis Hernandez in which he said he was “temporarily suspending” his strike.

The man better known by his alias Jesus Santrich had been protesting what he considered attempts by the U.S. and conservative Colombians to sabotage a 2016 peace deal with the rebels. But New York prosecutors allege that he conspired to export 10 tons of cocaine to the U.S. after the group demobilized.

The peace tribunal this week said Hernandez cannot be extradited until it determines the dates of his alleged crimes.

