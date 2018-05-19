MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Civil rights icon, Trump critic highlighting BU commencement

Posted On Sat. May 19th, 2018
BOSTON (AP) — A civil rights icon and a Caribbean politician who tangled with President Donald Trump are addressing graduates at Boston University’s commencement.

U.S. Rep. John Lewis will receive an honorary doctor of law degree when he speaks Sunday afternoon. The Georgia Democrat was a leader of the 1965 “Bloody Sunday” march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, which ended with peaceful protesters brutally attacked by police officers.

He’s also scheduled to address graduates of Harvard University on Thursday.

Carmen Yulín Cruz, the outspoken mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, will speak earlier Sunday at BU’s baccalaureate ceremony.

Cruz engaged in a verbal fight with Trump after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in October. She accused the administration of “killing us with the inefficiency” of a slow response.

