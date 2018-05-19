Burundi opposition says referendum wasn’t free, transparent

Posted On Sat. May 19th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Opposition groups in Burundi say Thursday’s referendum on extending the president’s power was undemocratic as the country awaits the electoral commission’s announcement of the results.

Opposition leader Agathon Rwasa says in a statement there was proof of intimidation, arrests of perceived opponents and threats of assassination against those who voted against changing the constitution.

Vote-counting started Friday in the referendum on changes that could extend President Pierre Nkurunziza’s rule until 2034. Nkurunziza had campaigned forcefully for the changes that include extending the president’s term from five years to seven.

It is not clear when results will be released.

Five million Burundians were registered to vote in the referendum that raised concerns about further bloodshed in the East African country that has seen deadly political violence since 2015.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company