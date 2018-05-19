MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Arias lawyers continue push to keep her appeal from public

Posted On Sat. May 19th, 2018
PHOENIX (AP) — Jodi Arias’ lawyers say the upcoming appeal of her murder conviction in the 2008 killing of her ex-boyfriend should be kept secret because the trial records remain sealed and public interest in her case remains extremely high.

Those arguments are in a reply to prosecutors’ objections to Arias’ pending request for a court order to file her initial brief due June 6 under seal.

Prosecutors have argued there’s a legal presumption that appeals will be public and that Arias’ lawyers didn’t adequately explain why the appeal brief should be sealed.

Arias’ reply filed Wednesday cites previous court orders requiring that case records be kept from the public. The reply also cites an “absurd level of interest” in the case.

Arias is serving a life sentence in Travis Alexander’s death.

