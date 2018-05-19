20 hurt, 1 missing after blast at Texas chemical plant

Posted On Sat. May 19th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing.

Television station KHOU reports that the blast happened Saturday morning at the Kuraray America Eval factory in Pasadena.

The local fire marshal says 20 people were hurt and one is missing. The extent of the injuries isn’t known. The fire has gone out.

According to the company’s website, the plant specializes in making chemicals, fiber and resin.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company