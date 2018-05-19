2 dead in bus crash recalled as ‘beloved,’ ‘beautiful’

Posted On Sat. May 19th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BELLEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — The parent-teacher association of the New Jersey middle school where a student and teacher were killed when a school bus collided with a dump truck has called the two “beloved” and “beautiful.”

The student has been identified as 10-year-old Miranda Vargas, of Paramus. She and 51-year-old Jennifer Williamson were killed in the Thursday crash. More than 40 others were injured.

The East Brook Middle School PTA mourned the loss of “our beautiful student” and “our beloved teacher.”

The fifth-grader’s family called her “a beautiful, gentle soul with a passionate love for her family” on a GoFundMe page. Her funeral is scheduled Monday in Clifton.

A funeral Mass for Williamson is scheduled Thursday in Paramus.

The mayor of Paramus has announced a Sunday night memorial service.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company