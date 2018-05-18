MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Protesters target lawyer who ranted against Spanish speakers

Posted On Fri. May 18th, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — A mariachi band has performed songs including “La Cucaracha” during a protest in front of the former office of a New York City lawyer caught on video ranting against Spanish-speaking workers.

Protesters on Friday asked for the disbarment of attorney Aaron Schlossberg. They sang along with the mariachi band and carried signs that read “Se habla Spanish” and “Racism, no Bueno.”

A video clip of Schlossberg yelling at people for speaking Spanish in a Manhattan restaurant sparked widespread outrage on Wednesday. Schlossberg hasn’t responded to calls seeking comment.

It’s unlikely Schlossberg heard the serenade. The company that runs the building Schlossberg uses as his law firm’s address says his agreement with it has been terminated because his actions “were contrary” to its regulations.

