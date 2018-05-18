MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Militant turned populist cleric Sadr wins Iraqi election

Posted On Fri. May 18th, 2018
By :
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s electoral commission says a political coalition led by influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has won the most seats in Iraq’s national parliamentary elections, according to the release of complete results.

The announcement early Saturday morning came nearly a week after Iraqis cast their vote on May 12.

Partial results were announced earlier in the week, but allegations of irregularities and fraud delayed the complete count.

The vote was marked by record low turnout that benefited al-Sadr who maintains loyal supporters who made it out to the polls when apathy kept many millions away.

No one alliance won an outright majority and negotiations over forming the government are expected to drag on for months as parties try to form a bloc large enough to gain a majority in parliament.

