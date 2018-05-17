Warren challenger drops lawsuit over 'fake Indian' sign

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 17, 2018 12:43 PM EDT

BC-US–Warren Challenger-Lawsuit,1st Ld-Writethru

<!–

–>

BOSTON (AP) — A U.S. Senate candidate in Massachusetts is dropping a lawsuit he had filed against a city that asked him to remove a sign from a campaign bus reading: “Only a REAL INDIAN Can Defeat the Fake Indian.”

Shiva Ayyadurai (EYE’-ah-dur-ah) was born in India and is running as an independent against Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The slogan refers to Warren’s claims of Native American ancestry.

In a court filing Thursday, Ayyadurai asked a federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit, saying the city of Cambridge has rescinded its enforcement order.

In the original complaint filed last month, Ayyadurai said his First Amendment rights were violated when Cambridge’s building inspector told his campaign it didn’t have permission to display the banner on the bus, which was parked at a building the candidate owns.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company