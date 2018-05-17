Vote set for Miami megamall that would be largest in US

By CURT ANDERSON

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A crucial vote is set for a gigantic $4 billion retail and entertainment complex near Miami and close to the Everglades that would become the largest mall in North America once completed.

The Miami-Dade County Commission scheduled a final vote Thursday for American Dream Miami. More than a mall, its developers say it would include theme-park attractions such as an indoor ski slope, submarine ride, water park, skating rink, retail shops and restaurants and 2,000 hotel rooms.

Although it’s close to the environmentally sensitive Everglades, most concerns have centered on traffic. Canadian developer Triple Five estimates it would draw some 30 million visitors a year. Neighboring Broward County has threatened to sue if developers don’t take steps to ease traffic gridlock.

Developers say the project will create 14,000 permanent jobs.

