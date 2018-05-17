US warns of sanctions risk to Germany-Russia gas pipeline

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 17, 2018 4:41 AM EDT

AP-EU-Germany-Russia-Pipeline-Diplomacy

<!–

–>

BERLIN (AP) — American officials say a pipeline project between Russia and Germany risks triggering U.S. sanctions because of security concerns.

Senior State Department diplomat Sandra Oudkirk says the United States opposes the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline because it could increase Russia’s “malign influence” in Europe.

Oudkirk, the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary, said Thursday the pipeline would divert gas away from Ukraine, which depends on transit fees, and could become a pathway for Russia to install surveillance equipment in the Baltic Sea.

She told reporters in Berlin that while the U.S. is “exerting as much persuasive power as we can” to stop the project, Congress has given the administration authority to impose sanctions in connection with pipeline projects.

Oudkirk said “any pipeline project … is in an elevated position of sanctions risk.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company