Standoff with police leaves man dead

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
May. 17, 2018 1:44 PM EDT

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (AP) — A man that authorities say was chasing family members with a knife has been killed after a standoff with law enforcement officers in eastern Ohio.

Belmont County Sheriff David Lucas says police and sheriff’s deputies were called to a home near Martins Ferry around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers on arrival were told by the man’s brother that his mother was inside the home in a locked room. Officers brought the woman out safely and went inside the home after a fire was set.

The sheriff says officers tried to end the confrontation with the man using non-lethal means before killing him. It’s not clear how many officers fired shots. The man hasn’t been identified.

The shooting is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

