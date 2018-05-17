MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Richmond police identify officer who fatally shot naked man

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 17, 2018 3:32 PM EDT

BC-US–Officer Shooting-Naked Man,2nd Ld-Writethru

<!–

–>

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond police have identified the officer who fatally shot a naked, unarmed man who they say ran onto an interstate highway after a hit-and-run.

The police department said in a statement Thursday that the officer, Michael Nyantakyi, remains on administrative leave while the investigation continues. Nyantakyi, who is black, is a 10-year veteran of the force.

Twenty-four-year-old Marcus-David Peters, who was African-American, died early Tuesday. Peters’ family has said he was a high school science teacher.

Police say Peters was involved in a hit-and-run before running onto Interstate 95 and then charging Nyantakyi. They say Nyantakyi shot Peters after a stun gun “proved ineffective.”

Police spokesman James Mercante says the department is consulting with a prosecutor’s office about whether to release body camera footage of the incident.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company