MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Pennsylvania mayor resigns amid prostitution charges

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 17, 2018 2:53 PM EDT

BC-US–Mayor-Soliciting Prostitute Charges

<!–

–>

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania mayor has resigned nearly a month after his arrest on charges he patronized a prostitute.

Police allege that 36-year-old Bloomsburg Mayor Eric Bower paid a state police informant for sex several times, most recently in early April. Authorities say Bower was arrested at a Hampton Inn after he showed up with $200 cash and condoms.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Thursday that Bower has resigned as mayor, effective immediately.

Bower, a Democrat, was elected in November. A day after his arrest, he told WNEP-TV the woman was a friend with whom he had a “very playful, you know, relationship.” He called the charges a setup.

Bower’s attorney, Patrick O’Connell, said Thursday that Bower resigned for the good of the town.

Bloomsburg is about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company