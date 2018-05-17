Ohio capital launches unique “Smart City” operating system

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 17, 2018 10:10 AM EDT

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

The Associated Press

BC-APFN-US–Smart City-Columbus

<!–

–>

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s capital city has unveiled the first version of its pioneering transportation operating system.

Columbus beat out six other cities in 2016 to win the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Smart City Challenge. It received a $40 million federal grant and $10 million from Vulcan Inc. to implement data-driven ideas that make transportation safer, easier and more reliable.

Smart Columbus said Thursday that the first-of-its-kind operating platform will pave the way for the public and private sectors to integrate transportation technologies such as self-driving cars, connected vehicles and smart sensors into the city’s transportation network.

Mayor Andrew Ginther says it should allow Columbus to improve city services and residents’ quality of life.

The other cities that applied were San Francisco; Pittsburgh; Denver; Portland, Oregon; Austin, Texas; and Kansas City, Missouri.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company