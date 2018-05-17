Man accused in Italian tourist's death back in custody

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 17, 2018 7:13 AM EDT

AP-US-Italian-Tourist-Killed-Arkansas

<!–

–>

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A man accused in the 2017 killing of an Italian tourist in Little Rock is back in jail after he had been mistakenly released from custody two months ago.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says Andre Jackson was arrested Wednesday at a hotel near Little Rock’s airport. Jackson is charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery in the death of Carlo Marigliano, who was found fatally shot last July.

Jackson was released from prison in March after completing a sentence for a separate crime. A prison spokesman says employees checked for any warrants or convictions for Jackson before his release, but nothing was on file.

Pulaski County sheriff’s officials said there should have been a detainer on Jackson, and it’s unclear where in the process mistakes were made.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company