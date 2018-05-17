Lawmaker accused of choking political rival at restaurant

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
May. 17, 2018 10:07 AM EDT

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts state lawmaker has been accused of choking a political challenger during a chance encounter at a restaurant.

The Lowell Sun reports that Sam Meas made the allegation against Democratic state Rep. Rady Mom in a police report filed May 8.

Meas alleges Mom responded angrily after he tapped his shoulder to say hello. Meas says Mom grabbed his neck and choked him, and pressed a fist into his rib cage.

Meas wasn’t injured but is seeking a harassment order against Mom in court on Thursday.

Mom hasn’t been charged.

Mom is an acupuncture therapist who in 2014 became the first Cambodian-American elected to a U.S. state Legislature.

A message left by The Associated Press at his Statehouse office wasn’t immediately returned.

This story has been changed to correct the challenger’s name to Sam Meas instead of Randy Meas.

Information from: The (Lowell, Mass.) Sun, http://www.lowellsun.com

