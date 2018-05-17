Iran deal: Merkel cautious on compensation after US pullout

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 17, 2018 9:26 AM EDT

BC-Iran-Nuclear

<!–

–>

Darko Vojinovic, ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is signaling it won’t be feasible to offer wide-ranging compensation to European companies affected by U.S. sanctions over Iran’s nuclear program.

President Donald Trump last week withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but European signatories vowed to salvage it. Merkel said Thursday after EU leaders met in Bulgaria that “all European Union member states still stand by this agreement.”

But she was cautious about possible compensation for companies that do business with Iran. She said that “we can see whether we can give small and medium-sized companies certain relief. That is being examined.”

However, Merkel added: “As for compensating all businesses in a comprehensive way for such measures by the United States of America, I think we cannot and must not create illusions.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company