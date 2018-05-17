Incarcerated Ukrainian filmmaker goes on hunger strike

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 17, 2018 5:11 AM EDT

AP-EU-Russia-Filmmaker

<!–

–>

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials say an incarcerated Ukrainian filmmaker has gone on hunger strike to demand the release of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia.

Oleg Sentsov, a vocal opponent of Russia’s annexation of his native Crimea, was convicted of conspiracy to commit terror attacks by a Russian military court in 2015 and sentenced to 20 years. The case against him was largely seen as a retribution for his views, and Ukrainian authorities and art circles have mounted a worldwide campaign for his release.

Penitentiary officials in Siberia’s Yakutia where Sentsov is held, said Wednesday that the filmmaker has been refusing to take his meals since Monday.

Sentsov’s lawyer Dmitry Dinze told the Meduza website the filmmaker wrote a note to the prison’s chief, vowing to stick to his hunger strike until Russia releases all of its Ukrainian political prisoners.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company