Husband: Wife deported to Albania with no chance for goodbye

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 17, 2018 1:49 PM EDT

AP-US-Immigration-Arrests-Michigan

<!–

–>

TROY, Mich. (AP) — The husband of a 46-year-old suburban Detroit woman says her family was not given the opportunity to say goodbye before she was deported.

Pete Gojcaj (GOY’-cheh-vihtz) of Troy tells the Detroit Free Press that Cile Precetaj (seel pruh-SHEHT’-eye) telephoned him at 4 a.m. Thursday from Germany as she and two Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were headed to her native Albania.

Precetaj has no criminal background and had been seeking asylum in the U.S. since 2000. She was arrested April 26 during a routine visit to the ICE office in Detroit and taken to a southern Michigan jail.

The newspaper says ICE spokesman Khallid Walls declined to comment Wednesday, but said families typically are notified before a deportation.

The couple’s U.S.-born children are ages 16, 10 and 8 years old.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company