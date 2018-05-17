EU takes 6 member states to court over air quality

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
May. 17, 2018

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is taking six member states to court for exposing their citizens to too much air pollution.

The European Commission on Thursday referred France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Romania and Britain to the EU’s highest Court of Justice, saying they failed to respect air quality limits and did not take appropriate action in time.

The Commission also warned Germany, Italy, Luxembourg and Britain for disregarding car approval rules.

Bas Eickhout of the Greens/EFA group in the European parliament said that “it is shameful that some of Europe’s wealthiest countries are dragging their heels on protecting their citizens’ health.”

