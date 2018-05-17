EU demands an end to Trump tariff threats

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

May. 17, 2018 4:42 AM EDT

AP-EU-Europe-US-Tariffs

<!–

–>

Darko Vojinovic, ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The European Union is calling for an end to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to slap tariffs on EU steel exports as a new deadline looms for the duties to enter force.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that “it’s Europe’s economic sovereignty, and what we are demanding is that we are exempted without conditions or time limits.”

In March, Trump slapped tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum, but has granted the EU a temporary exemption until June 1.

Convinced the move breaks global trade rules, the EU has drawn up a list of “rebalancing” duties worth some 2.8 billion euros ($3.4 billion) to impose on U.S. products if it is not permanently excluded.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company