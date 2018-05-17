Councilwoman criticized for calling cops terrorists

May. 17, 2018 1:52 PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A controversial North Carolina councilwoman is coming under more criticism for a Twitter post that compares law enforcement officers to terrorists.

Local news outlets report Charlotte city councilwoman LaWana Mayfield tweeted on March 26 that being black in the U.S. under President Donald Trump “has created homegrown terrorist (cq) wearing blue uniforms.” She answered critics calling for her resignation Thursday, saying while she supports law enforcement, she wouldn’t “turn a blind eye to corruption, assaults and the killings of unarmed black and brown people.”

In April, Mayfield posted on her Facebook page a link to an article regarding 9/11 and saying she’s waiting for someone to produce pieces of the “alleged plane that opened the doors for US citizens to (lose) all privacy rights.”

