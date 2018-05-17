Connecticut storms spawned 2 additional tornados, 4 total

Posted On Thu. May 17th, 2018
May. 17, 2018

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that two additional tornadoes struck in western Connecticut during this week’s severe storms, bringing the total to four.

Nobody was injured by the twisters, which the weather service says hit Winsted at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday and the Barkhamsted Reservoir a few minutes later.

The tornado in Winsted had estimated maximum winds of 95 mph, uprooting trees and damaging homes over an area of about seven-tenths of a mile.

Meteorologists have little information about the tornado over the reservoir, which was confirmed from a video. No damage was reported.

Tornadoes already had been confirmed between Beacon Falls and Hamden and between Southbury and Oxford.

Two people were killed during the storm when trees fell on their vehicles in Danbury and New Fairfield.

